141 дни до Париж 2024: Несломимата Гейл Дивърс и историята на дългите ѝ нокти

🏅On August 1, 1992 barely 18 months after her feet were almost amputated as a result of radiation treatment for Graves' disease, Gail Devers wins the 100-meter dash at the Olympics in Barcelona in a 5-woman photo finish. In an incredibly tight race, the 5 runners are within .06 seconds of Devers' winning time of 10.82. At the press conference following her victory, the 25-year-old Devers tells how radiation had destroyed her thyroid gland and began affecting her extremities, particularly her feet. Her condition degenerated to the point that her father had to carry her around her apartment. But a change of medication enabled her to recover. Gwen Torrence, the pre-race favorite who finishes 4th in 10.86 seconds, accuses 3 of the women in the race, including 2 medalists, of using drugs in their training. She insists she is not fingering Devers. This means she thinks silver medalist Juliet Cuthbert and bronze medalist Irina Privalova are the drug users.🏅