1000 дни - 1000 свещи за Украйна: В Киев се помолиха пред паметника на родината (ВИДЕО)

19 ноември 2024, 22:20 часа • 738 прочитания
Жителите на Киев запалиха хиляда свещи и се помолиха пред паметника "Майка Украйна“, отбелязвайки 1000 дни нахлуването на Русия в родината им, съобщи "Ройтерс". 

Хиляди украинци изгубиха живота си в резултат на нападенията на Русия, а над 6 милиона души живеят като бежанци в други страни. Населението на страната е намаляло с една четвърт от от началото на войната, а загубите са катастрофални.

Трагедията засегна семейства във всяко кътче на Украйна, където военните погребения са част от ежедневието месеци наред. Хората са изтощени от безсънните нощи заради сирените, предупреждаващи за въздушна атака. А мъката е неописуема.

Елин Димитров
Елин Димитров
