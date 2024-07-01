Промени размера
01 юли 2024, 10:32 часа • 13 прочитания
"Фашистите вън": Хиляди излязоха на протести в Париж след първия тур на изборите (ВИДЕА)

Масови протести избухнаха във Франция, след като снощи, 30 юни, бяха обявени екзитполовете от първия тур на предсрочните президентски избори и стана ясно, че начело с 34% е крайнодясната партия "Национално обединение", водена от Марин льо Пен.

Реклама

Хиляди хора излязоха на Площада на републиката в Париж с плакати "против фашизма", скандирайки "фашистите вън".

Протестиращите бяха основно привърженици на "Нов народен фронт", който включва леви сили - социалисти, комунисти, зелени и партията La France Insoumise ("Непокорна Франция").

