Войната в Иран:

Франция днес: Макрон се закани на мародерите, Меланшон не осъди вандализма (ВИДЕО)

18 октомври 2026, 21:51 часа 2255 прочитания 0 коментара
Снимка: president.gov.ua
Франция днес: Макрон се закани на мародерите, Меланшон не осъди вандализма (ВИДЕО)

"Нека бъда много ясен – за всички мародери. Ще действаме с твърда ръка. Няма имунитет и недосегаемост". Това заяви френският президент Еманюел Макрон в извънредно обръщение към френската нация, визирайки изродилите се в насилие и вандализъм протести, които започнаха с искания за по-добри условия за образование във френските училища и вече преминават към недоволство срещу поскъпналия живот - Още: "Огнището" Франция се разрасна: Европа гори от протести срещу цените, ниските заплати и образованието (ВИДЕО)

"Тези, които мародерстваха и вандалстваха, трябва да платят за престъпленията си. Тези, които атакуваха правителствени сгради, трябва да платят за престъпленията си", каза още Макрон:

Френският президент обаче предупреди: "Никога не бива да бъркаме мирните протестиращи с мародери и вандали, защото има хора, които с право смятат, че цените на горивата са твърде високи. Това е заради войната с Иран – война, в която Франция не взе участие":

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И на този фон, един от фаворитите за следващ президент на Франция – Жан-Люк Меланшон, крайноляв като политическа окраска, поиска от Макрон да изпълни желанията на протестиращите, преди да си тръгне от Елисейския дворец. Във Франция ще има президентски избори догодина. Попитан обаче дали одобрява вандалските протести, Меланшон показа какъв е нравът му – зависело от деня, имало моменти, в които да се каже: "Стига толова" - ОЩЕ: Огнен ад във Франция: Подпалиха историческото кметство в Лимож, камбанарията се срути

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Франция Еманюел Макрон Жан Люк Меланшон ученически протести цена на живота
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