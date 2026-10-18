Франция днес: Макрон се закани на мародерите, Меланшон не осъди вандализма (ВИДЕО)

"Нека бъда много ясен – за всички мародери. Ще действаме с твърда ръка. Няма имунитет и недосегаемост". Това заяви френският президент Еманюел Макрон в извънредно обръщение към френската нация, визирайки изродилите се в насилие и вандализъм протести, които започнаха с искания за по-добри условия за образование във френските училища и вече преминават към недоволство срещу поскъпналия живот - Още: "Огнището" Франция се разрасна: Европа гори от протести срещу цените, ниските заплати и образованието (ВИДЕО)

French President Macron: Let me be clear to all of the looters: We will come down with a firm hand. There is no impunity. https://t.co/XQSFHuHEbP — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 18, 2026

"Тези, които мародерстваха и вандалстваха, трябва да платят за престъпленията си. Тези, които атакуваха правителствени сгради, трябва да платят за престъпленията си", каза още Макрон:

French President Macron: Those people who looted need to pay for their crimes. Those people who attacked government buildings need to pay for their crimes. https://t.co/QUOqvxbL26 — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 18, 2026

Френският президент обаче предупреди: "Никога не бива да бъркаме мирните протестиращи с мародери и вандали, защото има хора, които с право смятат, че цените на горивата са твърде високи. Това е заради войната с Иран – война, в която Франция не взе участие":

French President Macron: We should never mix up peaceful protesters with looters and rioters, because there are people who rightfully feel that fuel prices are going too high. It's because of the Iran war. https://t.co/B6KGENm78I — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 18, 2026

⚡️ Macron to deliver an emergency address to the nation The broadcast will begin at 8:00 p.m. local time, Le Monde reports, citing the Élysée Palace. France is in flames. Protesters are rampaging through the streets, vandalizing homes and shops, and destroying historic buildings in Paris and other major cities. Yesterday, the French president wrote on his official X account that everyone involved in attacks and looting would be punished. “There is no room for violence in our Republic,” Macron stressed. The video shows a gang of protesters in Paris cheering amid fires burning in the streets: — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2026

A genius tried to smash a glass shop window — but instantly got a lesson in karma As a reminder, students protesting in France are demanding better educational conditions. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 18, 2026

И на този фон, един от фаворитите за следващ президент на Франция – Жан-Люк Меланшон, крайноляв като политическа окраска, поиска от Макрон да изпълни желанията на протестиращите, преди да си тръгне от Елисейския дворец. Във Франция ще има президентски избори догодина. Попитан обаче дали одобрява вандалските протести, Меланшон показа какъв е нравът му – зависело от деня, имало моменти, в които да се каже: "Стига толова" - ОЩЕ: Огнен ад във Франция: Подпалиха историческото кметство в Лимож, камбанарията се срути

French Presidential Candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon: Mr. Macron, before leaving, you must respond to the people's demands. The cost of living: freeze prices. https://t.co/9pm3vQnV0w — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 18, 2026

Reporter: I'd like to ask you the question again, Jean-Luc Mélenchon. ACAB. Do you personally endorse it? Mélenchon: It depends on the day. Reporter: Really? Mélenchon: Yes, of course. I'm like everyone else. Don't kid yourself. There are moments when, as we say colloquially, enough is enough. — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 18, 2026