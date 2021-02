"Дисни" добави предупреждение за расистко съдържание към "Мъпет шоу"

disney now claims the muppet show is racist. well, at least the social justice fascist snowflakes are given an advance outrage meltdown trigger warning. lol. the world is so fucked up. #CancelDisneyPlus https://t.co/DDE0C1LqSU

This cancel culture is going to far. They are now coming for shows that us Generation Xers grew up on. The Muppet Show???? Really Disney????