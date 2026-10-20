Протестите в Албания ескалират: Демонстранти подпалиха полицейско управление (ВИДЕА)

Протестите в албанската столица Тирана продължават, след като премиерът Еди Рама, който е на поста си за четвърти мандат, изключи възможността да подаде оставка. Стотици протестиращи отново се събраха пред Министерството на образованието, скандирайки „Рама, оставка!“. Последва напрегнато противопоставяне с полицията, която впоследствие използва гумени куршуми, водни оръдия и сълзотворен газ срещу протестиращите. Маскирани атакуваха сградата на полицията в Тирана с коктейли „Молотов“ и камъни. Демонстранти щурмуваха и сградата на управляващата Социалистическа партия.

Магазините и институциите в центъра на града са подсигурили вратите и прозорците си с метални щори, а градските служби са премахнали паветата, за да попречат на протестиращите да ги използват.

ОЩЕ: Еди Рама обвини Русия и Иран за бурните протести в Албания

Линдита Карадаку, журналист в албанската медия TV Klan, заяви пред „Ал Джазира“, че е трудно да се предвиди как ще се развият безредиците или колко дълго могат да продължат.

„Премиерът Рама е решен и даде ясно да се разбере, че няма да подаде оставка. От друга страна протестиращите млади хора също са твърдо решени и показват, че няма да се откажат толкова лесно. В момента никой не знае какво ще донесе утрешният ден“, каза тя.

Протестиращите настояват за по-добро образование, повече работни места, прекратяване на предполагаемата продължаваща корупция и оставката на Рама.

ОЩЕ: Камъни, "Молотов" и водни оръдия: В пореден ден протестиращи избухнаха срещу Еди Рама (ВИДЕО)

🇦🇱🔥 Albania: fifth day of student-led protests; Reuters says 500 detained and about 120 police injured as clashes continue in Tirana Thousands of young Albanians gathered outside the Education Ministry in Tirana on Oct. 17, the fifth day of a student-led movement demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation, Reuters reported. Masked protesters threw rocks and a Molotov cocktail at riot police, who used stun grenades, tear gas and a water cannon; students put up a barricade in front of the ministry. Police figures show 500 protesters detained so far, 330 of them released, and about 120 police officers and 45 protesters injured, though many protester injuries are probably unrecorded. During the week, protesters smashed windows and set government buildings on fire. Rama, who told Reuters he will not step down, said on Oct. 17 his government respects the students and will protect their right to protest; the day before, he blamed "foreign hands" and said "this is not a student phenomenon." Reported by Reuters, Al Jazeera and NBC News. NOT CONFIRMED: Reports that the protests have spread to several other cities come from lower-quality outlets; Reuters says only that demonstrations are spreading throughout Albania. The identity and organization of those throwing projectiles have not been established, and Rama has offered no evidence for the "foreign hands" claim. The movement grew out of months of largely peaceful protests against a luxury resort project on Albania's southern coast backed by investors including Jared Kushner, and now centers on corruption, jobs and university conditions. Reuters calls it the biggest threat to Rama, who has governed since 2013 and won a fourth term last year. The scale of detentions and injuries, and the spread beyond the capital, show a movement that has outgrown student demands, while the government tries to frame violence as outside interference. This is a serious domestic crisis in one country, not a Europe-wide collapse. What to watch: Sunday's turnout, whether Rama makes concessions on education or corruption, further casualty figures, and whether opposition parties join. Sources: Reuters; Al Jazeera; NBC News; Jerusalem Post; Albanian police figures.