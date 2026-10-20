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Протестите в Албания ескалират: Демонстранти подпалиха полицейско управление (ВИДЕА)

20 октомври 2026, 6:26 часа 514 прочитания 0 коментара
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Протестите в Албания ескалират: Демонстранти подпалиха полицейско управление (ВИДЕА)

Протестите в албанската столица Тирана продължават, след като премиерът Еди Рама, който е на поста си за четвърти мандат, изключи възможността да подаде оставка. Стотици протестиращи отново се събраха пред Министерството на образованието, скандирайки „Рама, оставка!“. Последва напрегнато противопоставяне с полицията, която впоследствие използва гумени куршуми, водни оръдия и сълзотворен газ срещу протестиращите. Маскирани атакуваха сградата на полицията в Тирана с коктейли „Молотов“ и камъни. Демонстранти щурмуваха и сградата на управляващата Социалистическа партия.

Магазините и институциите в центъра на града са подсигурили вратите и прозорците си с метални щори, а градските служби са премахнали паветата, за да попречат на протестиращите да ги използват.

ОЩЕ: Еди Рама обвини Русия и Иран за бурните протести в Албания

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Линдита Карадаку, журналист в албанската медия TV Klan, заяви пред „Ал Джазира“, че е трудно да се предвиди как ще се развият безредиците или колко дълго могат да продължат.

„Премиерът Рама е решен и даде ясно да се разбере, че няма да подаде оставка. От друга страна протестиращите млади хора също са твърдо решени и показват, че няма да се откажат толкова лесно. В момента никой не знае какво ще донесе утрешният ден“, каза тя.

Протестиращите настояват за по-добро образование, повече работни места, прекратяване на предполагаемата продължаваща корупция и оставката на Рама.

ОЩЕ: Камъни, "Молотов" и водни оръдия: В пореден ден протестиращи избухнаха срещу Еди Рама (ВИДЕО)

Според съобщения в местни медии, демонстрантите в Тирана са атакували предимно държавни институции и полицията, включително сградата на Министерството на образованието и района около кабинета на Рама.

Албанският премиер, който е на поста от 2013 г., отдаде засилването на протестите на намесата на „чужда ръка“ и заяви, че правителството му прави всичко възможно за справяне с корупцията.

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Албания протести Еди Рама Тирана
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