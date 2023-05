След Крим: Саботаж на жп линия и в Русия (ВИДЕО)

В Казан все още неизвестни лица са подпалили четири стрелочни станции. Това е довело до забавяне на движението на товарни влакове.

In #Kazan, there was a sabotage act on the railway



The movement of freight trains was delayed due to the arson of four relay cabinets.



Also, Russian propagandists report an attempt to set fire to a relay cabinet in the #Bryansk region. pic.twitter.com/fqamAmnYTj