Почетино е новият мениджър на Челси

🚨🔵 | 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃: 𝐌𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐨 Mauricio Pochettino has finally signed the contract as new Chelsea manager, here we go...