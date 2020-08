Евакуация заради пожарите в Калифорния, няма пострадали българи (ВИДЕО)

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Vacaville, CA has grown to nearly 50,000 acres, with 0% containment. Chronicle photographer @ScottStrazzante captures the fire along Pleasants Valley and Cantelow Roads. pic.twitter.com/qwWyuq2Nz6

Police and firefighters went door-to-door before dawn Wednesday in a frantic scramble to warn residents to evacuate as fire encroached on Vacaville, a city of about 100,000 between San Francisco and Sacramento. https://t.co/jwQS5fP7OP