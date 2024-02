Йордания помогна с хуманитарна помощ на Ивицата Газа (ВИДЕО)

Още: Хиляди деца в Газа изхранват сами семействата си

A French C-130 alongside 3 Royal Jordanian C-130H Transport Aircraft in Coordination with the Israeli Air Force conducted its Largest-Humanitarian Airdrop earlier today over the Gaza Strip, with Aid involving Food and Medicine being Dropped to over 8 Sites including several… pic.twitter.com/zGoTjwMMtk