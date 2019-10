Ангела Меркел почете паметта на жертвите в Хале, Юнкер осъди атаката (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)

#Update : Just in - Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has attended in a Berlin synagogue a vigil after the deadly #Halle shooting in #Germany . pic.twitter.com/ZTebb0o9iR

#RT @CopernicusLand: RT @JunckerEU: I am shocked by the brutal attacks in #Halle – on this day, Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims. On this day we stand in solidari… pic.twitter.com/xzuuoMYn34