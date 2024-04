Известен украински комик пострада на фронта

По време на изпълнение на бойна задача е получил рана в главата. Виктор е опериран, в съзнание е. Той ще трябва да премине рехабилитация, предава Nexta.

Famous Ukrainian comedian Viktor Rozovyy was seriously wounded at the frontline



He received a shrapnel wound to the head during a combat mission.



Viktor was operated on, he is conscious. He will have to undergo rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/DBbBO0pBhN