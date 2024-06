Руски град потъва под вода (ВИДЕО)

Колите в целия град са наводнени, превозните средства са заседнали в "реки", а някои домове са с вода до покривите.

Russian city of Kaliningrad is going underwater



Cars all over the city are flooded with water, vehicles are stalled in "rivers", and in some places they are flooded literally up to the roofs.



Some streetcar routes have been canceled in the city, buses are bypassing flooded… pic.twitter.com/NRjfS7EmhF