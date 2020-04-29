Ето как изглеждат стюардесите, които работят по време на COVID-19 (СНИМКИ)
DCA - SFO. 15 passengers. Every single passenger on this flight is wearing a mask. I’m wearing one my roommate’s dad sent from his dairy farm. A lot of us—like @tristcuits —are reusing masks from the recent California fires. We were making the most of some light bouncing off the wing and through the window. . . . . . . ✈️ #theessentials #iamalaska #thesecretlifeofvirgins . . . . . . #aviation #stayhome #covid19 #selfportrait #portrait #flightattendant #crew #crewlife #avgeeks #photooftheday #instagood #safetyfirst #lulyyang #alaskaair #alaska #postthepeople #photographer #chasinglight #justgoshoot #coronavirus #sonyalpha #sonyalphafemale
DCA - SFO 9 passengers. This photo of @stevequinsf was one of the first—when the idea of face masks went from being “extra cautious” to every day. It felt excessive to wear masks at work and now it’s normal, if not strongly encouraged. Enough about my thoughts. How are you guys doing? . . . ✈️ #theessentials #iamalaska #thesecretlifeofvirgins #vxforever . . . . . . #aviation #stayhome #covid19 #portrait #flightattendant #crew #crewlife #avgeeks #photooftheday #instagood #safetyfirst #lulyyang #alaskaair #alaska #postthepeople #photographer #chasinglight #justgoshoot #coronavirus #sonyalpha #sonyalphafemale #airlines #sigma
SFO. My home. I’ve walked through empty airports before but at, like, 2 am after a night of delays. On those days we’d kiss the ground and rush to the hotel just to lay down. Sometimes so tired that I’d fall asleep in my uniform. This photo, however, was at 2pm. This is my crew walking to our cars after a seattle turn. It feels like something is wrong but you didn’t get the memo so you’re searching for the cause of the emptiness. But there is nothing to be seen. No alarm. No emergency in the building. Just you, your crew, the clicks of your heels as your bag squeaks down the empty concourse . . . . ✈️ #theessentials #iamalaska #thesecretlifeofvirgins . . . . . . #aviation #stayhome #covid19 #portrait #flightattendant #crew #crewlife #avgeeks #photooftheday #instagood #safetyfirst #lulyyang #alaskaair #alaska #postthepeople #photographer #chasinglight #justgoshoot #coronavirus #sonyalpha #sonyalphafemale #airlines #sigmaart
SFO - DCA. 12 passengers. Ayja’ s dad gave her this mask to bring to work. He mailed two more to his family in Ireland and donated his last 3 masks to the local hospital. It’s a challenging time—not just for the crew but for their families. My sister hates that I’m working at a high risk job. My mom is proud of me. So so so SO many friends (and internet strangers!) have sent kind words to stay safe. Again and again I ask myself are we essential or irresponsible? Where is the line? Do I work until I get sick? Until they shut own the airline? Until I get “the call” that I’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive? I don’t have kids or a partner. I don’t take care of anybody but myself right now. But I can’t imagine having to decide if my health is worth a month or two of mortgage payments. Or if putting food on the table for my kids is worth the high risk of exposure. Or if I had an ailing parent that needed care—what the hell do you do? Right now frontline workers are constantly weighing these decisions. The airline crew, the doctors, the nurses, the guy distributing toilet paper at Costco, the emergency responders, the bus drivers and everyone else is constantly questioning whether they should come to work in the morning. When you see these people please remember that it’s not just their lives they are putting at risk, it’s their families as well. . . . . . . . #theessentials #iamalaska #thesecretlifeofvirgins . . . . #alaskaairlines #aviation #alaskaair #avgeek #postthepeople #portrait #sonyalpha #sonyalphafemale #stayhome #photooftheday #instagood #postthepeople #flight #flightattendant #crew #crewlife #travelgram #id90 #emptyplane #stayingsafe
SEA. A quick layover. It’s hard to remember to maintain distance when you’re so used to working in close quarters. . . . . ✈️ #theessentials #iamalaska #thesecretlifeofvirgins . . . . . #aviation #portrait #flightattendant #crew #crewlife #avgeeks #photooftheday #instagood #alaskaair #alaska #postthepeople #photographer #chasinglight #justgoshoot #sonyalpha #sonyalphafemale #airlines
