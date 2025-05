TikTok кара мъжете да си подстригват миглите. Защо това е глупаво и опасно? (ВИДЕА)

File under things you should never, ever do. Aesthetics aside, your eyelashes actually play such a vital role in protecting your eyes! They act as a first line of defense, blocking dust, dirt, and sweat from getting in, while also helping to reduce excess light exposure, preventing eye strain. Their sensitivity also helps trigger a reflex to close the eyes when something comes too close, offering extra protection. Given their important functions, it’s crucial to never shave or remove your eyelashes. Shaving them could compromise their protective role and leave your eyes more vulnerable to irritation and damage. Without your lashes, your eyes are left wide open to all sorts of irritants. And worse, you could accidentally harm your eyes while trying to get rid of your lashes, leading to unnecessary injuries or infections.