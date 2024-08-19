Промени размера
Задава ли се конституционна криза:

19 август 2024, 17:06 часа • 790 прочитания
Британският технологичен магнат Майк Линч е изчезнал след потъване на яхта край Сицилия (СНИМКИ)

Британският бизнесмен Майк Линч, който наскоро беше оправдан в САЩ за измама на стойност 11 милиарда долара, е сред изчезналите след потъването на суперяхтата "Bayesian" край Южна Италия, съобщи АФП. Един загинал и шестима изчезнали след като буря потопи суперяхта край Сицилия

Според източника съпругата на Линч е сред 15-те спасени, след като луксозната яхта потъна през нощта заради силната буря. Шестима, сред които и съпругът й, все още се водят за изчезнали.

Елена Страхилова
