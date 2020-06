Доминик Рааб не коленичи в подкрепа на Black Lives Matter

Asked if he would take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab: "I take the knee for two people; the Queen and the Mrs when I asked her to marry me." Listen live ► https://t.co/sv3MZUm41c @JuliaHB1 | @DominicRaab pic.twitter.com/HbCIrCFKKV

To be clear: I have full respect for the Black Lives Matter movement, and the issues driving them. If people wish to take a knee, that’s their choice and I respect it. We all need to come together to tackle any discrimination and social injustice.