Екоактивисти превзеха летището в Лондон, спряха полет (ВИДЕО И СНИМКИ)

Ex Met Detective John Curran attested at @ExtinctionR protest at City Airport. He had glued himself to the pavement. 49 arrests there in total. #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/qzVOCqHGUG

Boris Johnson's father Stanley has told us he's happy to have been called an "uncooperative crusty'' by his son - for joining in the environmental protests in London.



Stanley Johnson spoke at the Extinction Rebellion gathering in Trafalgar Square earlier.pic.twitter.com/0nfGQxBylo