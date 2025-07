Огромен пожар избухна в руския град Ростов (ВИДЕО)

Огромен пожар бушува в руския град Ростов. Според канала Noel Reports гори склад с експлозиви.

A massive warehouse fire with explosions is raging in the Russian city of Rostov, covering an area between 2,200 and 9,100 square meters. It is not yet clear what is stored in the warehouses, but it burns nicely. pic.twitter.com/5OygOQp5UC