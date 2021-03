С Байдън на власт: Отношенията между САЩ и Русия се сриват (ВИДЕО)

Q: "Do you think Putin's a killer?



BIDEN: "I do."



Q: "So what price must he pay?"



BIDEN: "The price he's gonna pay will, you'll see shortly. I'm not gonna, there's, by the way, we outta be able, that old, that tried expression walk and chew gum at the same time." pic.twitter.com/Lp6YGn0tnW