Ердоган ще съдейства за нова зърнена сделка в разширен формат

Сега турският държавен глава уточни, че ще предложи зърнената сделка да се възобнови в "разширен формат".

Turkish President Erdogan said he was going to facilitate the resumption of the grain deal in an "extended" format.



He also called on Western countries to help turn this agreement into "the basis of peace agreements between the Russian Federation and Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/iHlk1D0h8X