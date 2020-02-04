X
 
 
Коронавирусът неофициално: Кадри показват шокираща картина в Китай (ВИДЕО 18+)

692
Снимка: Getty Images/ Guliver
Град Ухан е в епицентъра на епидемията от новия щам на коронавирус в Китай, от който до момента са починали повече от 400 души, а по официални данни заразените надхвърлят 20 000 души.

Китай обвини  САЩ, че преувеличава информацията за болестта. Последните ДАННИ СА ТУК.

Заради затворените граници и драконовските мерки, които предприе страната, се появиха спекулации дали не се прикрива информация за размерите на заразата от правителството. Остава съмнението, че официалната информация, която достига до Европа, е добре цензурирана. Шокиращи неофициални кадри, които достигат света чрез социалните мрежи, навяват точно такива мисли. Видеата са публикувани в Twiteer между 1 и 4 февруари.

По последни данни стадион в гр. Ухан се преврща в болница. Преустройството е започнало в понеделник вечерта.

Висока сигурност и изолация: Армията се включи в овладяването на вируса.

Включи се и в овладяването на разпространението на информация.

Потребители на Twitter публикуват видеа, в които хора са арестувани или са подложени на "граждански арести и оебзпаразитяване" от доброволци по улиците, защото не носят маски.

В борбата с коронавируса се включиха дронове.

Заложници: Китайските граждани остават заложници на домовете си и не излизат дори, за да предупредят властите за болен.

Заснети са случаи на хора, останали с мъртвите си близки, заради невъзможността да стигнат до медицински лица.

Съобщава се и за самоубийства.

Съмнения за скрита информация: От началото на февруари в социалните мрежи се появи видеото "8 тела за 5 минути". Видяното е притеснително, макар и официално отричано от властите.

Видеото "8 тела за 5 минути" се разпространи светкавично из социалните мрежи и предизвика обяснения от автора му. Вижте ги.

Появиха се и други стряскащи кадри от болница в гр. Ухан с разделителни линии и забранителни надписи.

В същото време властите публикуват видеа с щастливи излекувани граждани:

Медицинските служители: Светът се възхити на бързината, с която Китай построи болница специално за заразените с новия коронавирус в Ухан. Галерия от построяването ВИЖТЕ ТУК, а кадри - в следващото видео, публикувано в Twitter.

Междувременно в социалните мрежи се появиха клипове, показващи изнемогващите медицински служители, които спят по работните си места от изтощение.

А по лицата на редица от тях са останали белезите от медицинските маски, носени с дни.

Actualno.com

Кметът на Карнобат: Нашата такса смет е най-ниска

Георги Димитров е кмет на Карнобат за четвърти пореден манда...

1 Коментара

  • Бахтин 1 Бахтин преди 1 час Профил на трол?
    Очаквам най-скоро да се появи контра вирус, после реконтра, а накрая отговорът на китайците ще е опустошителен - чекмедже контра коронавирус и половината САЩ се цифровизира. За отмъщение, но и за радост на всички нас :)))
    отговор : 0 !

