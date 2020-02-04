Коронавирусът неофициално: Кадри показват шокираща картина в Китай (ВИДЕО 18+)
Висока сигурност и изолация: Армията се включи в овладяването на вируса.
#Wuhan on Monday night started renovating the city's sports stadium and two convention centers into three mobile cabin hospitals to offer a total of 3,400 beds to treat novel #coronavirus infected patients with mild symptoms. #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/345ge53TPa— Attshan Ali Abbasi (@AttshanAliAbbas) February 4, 2020
Включи се и в овладяването на разпространението на информация.
Chinese army paramilitary troops patrol a town in #Hubei province with batons. The population is asked not to leave the buildings.#China #nCoV2019 #WuhanCoronavius #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/2HQvzJo4da— ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) February 4, 2020
Потребители на Twitter публикуват видеа, в които хора са арестувани или са подложени на "граждански арести и оебзпаразитяване" от доброволци по улиците, защото не носят маски.
Police admonishing woman for posting info about #Coronarivus on #socialmedia, saying everywhere in China, only authorities can release info, asking her to delete post, otherwise bear legal consequences.— 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 2, 2020
只有官方才能发布 #武汉疫情 消息 #CoronavirusOutbreak #武汉肺炎 pic.twitter.com/MRnM9Lwv2B
He was arrested on the street without a mask, and said that he could not afford to buy a mask— Harry Chen PhD (@IsChinar) February 4, 2020
Gangsters drive the cost up and intercept care packages and the innocent are arrested to where? Where do they go????#CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusWho #coronaviruschina pic.twitter.com/yRxEYWbzIs
В борбата с коронавируса се включиха дронове.
Another Shocking footage of in the #Hubei province in #China, of Chinese police officers arresting people who are not wearing a face mask in public.#CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirus #coronaviruse #coronarivirus #corona pic.twitter.com/cJKSqn3oZx— Coronavirus Live Updates (@Rntk____) February 3, 2020
Заложници: Китайските граждани остават заложници на домовете си и не излизат дори, за да предупредят властите за болен.
Fear physical contact amid the #CoronavirusOutbreak? How about having your temperature taken by a drone? At Zhangjiashan community in E China's Jiangxi, you only need to stand on your balcony for a temperature check. pic.twitter.com/zU5lqWljxd— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 3, 2020
Заснети са случаи на хора, останали с мъртвите си близки, заради невъзможността да стигнат до медицински лица.
2/1 #CoronavirusOutbreak— 西行小宝 (@htommy998) February 2, 2020
Lockdown Wuhan is turning to a coronavirus tortured hell. Some infected people died at home before even getting a chance to the hospital. WHO is criminal to lie in front of the world. The bought-off Dr Tedros should apologize and resign immediately! pic.twitter.com/5sR4ynFg5f
#coronavirus... more victims with the lack of medical aid.#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/VcGXjEbZ8h— Ghassan (@Baltahji) February 2, 2020
Съобщава се и за самоубийства.
A Wuhan woman shouted for mom’s dead by following gov’s suggestion to stay home. The gov is unwilling to pay for diagnosis. She yelled to people at scene to record her speech and spread it out.#CoronavirusOutbreak— ☆:**:. ℭ𝔢𝔷𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔢 🇭🇰 ᶜᶜᴾ 👎🏻 .:**:.☆ (@CriticalCezanne) February 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/zk1WTYHFVv
Съмнения за скрита информация: От началото на февруари в социалните мрежи се появи видеото "8 тела за 5 минути". Видяното е притеснително, макар и официално отричано от властите.
Видеото "8 тела за 5 минути" се разпространи светкавично из социалните мрежи и предизвика обяснения от автора му. Вижте ги.
This is something to be alert #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/sPUJwJ82sb— Ramalan Eisa (@RamalanEisa) February 3, 2020
#Fangbin, who shot that viral "8 bodies in 5 minutes" #CoronavirusOutbreak video, says he just did a simple thing of shooting whatever he saw in the hospital. The #CCP accused him of being paid by anti-China forces to do so, but he did get much support from fellow citizens! pic.twitter.com/vCuCmO8L6Q— 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 4, 2020
Появиха се и други стряскащи кадри от болница в гр. Ухан с разделителни линии и забранителни надписи.
Internal Video From Crematorium in #Wuhan.— Arslan Hidayat (@arslan_hidayat) February 4, 2020
All corpses packed in body bags&lined up, waiting for incineration.
Yet the workers are singing Jackie Chan's song at the Spring Festival Gala, “My country doesn’t seem sick at all”#CoronavirusOutbreak
Via: Jennifer Zeng's blog pic.twitter.com/mXfHAftsUB
В същото време властите публикуват видеа с щастливи излекувани граждани:
LEAKED VIDEO: Horror scene - Wuhan hospital live shooting!#wuhan #coronavirus #nCov #coronavirusoutbreak #wuflu pic.twitter.com/3dpyy7PmeT— Simon Sessingø (@SimonSessingoe) February 4, 2020
Медицинските служители: Светът се възхити на бързината, с която Китай построи болница специално за заразените с новия коронавирус в Ухан. Галерия от построяването ВИЖТЕ ТУК, а кадри - в следващото видео, публикувано в Twitter.
20 patients recovered from coronavirus in Wuhan on Friday. #coronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak #china— CoronaVirus Latest NEWS (@CoronaLATEST) January 31, 2020
pic.twitter.com/D5vT7mltsr
China built this hospital in a record time #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/lv4187b69v
— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 3, 2020Междувременно в социалните мрежи се появиха клипове, показващи изнемогващите медицински служители, които спят по работните си места от изтощение.
This video of health workers sleeping after working round the clock to help corona virus victims breaks my heart 💔😢 These people are heroes and I hope this tragedy ends soon🙏🏼#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/jvfXBwzHYo
— NasreenaAnsari (@AnsariNasreena) February 3, 2020А по лицата на редица от тях са останали белезите от медицинските маски, носени с дни.
These images showing marks on the faces of Chinese doctors for wearing masks for long period of time. They're constantly treating— Guru Ghantaal (@mygurughantaal) February 3, 2020
coronovirus patients without eating and sleeping for more than 9-12 hours.#coronaviruse #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronaviruschina pic.twitter.com/JBc9pNWwPc
