Коронавирусът неофициално: Кадри показват шокираща картина в Китай (ВИДЕО 18+)

Град Ухан е в епицентъра на епидемията от новия щам на коронавирус в Китай, от който до момента са починали повече от 400 души, а по официални данни заразените надхвърлят 20 000 души.

#Wuhan on Monday night started renovating the city's sports stadium and two convention centers into three mobile cabin hospitals to offer a total of 3,400 beds to treat novel #coronavirus infected patients with mild symptoms. #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/345ge53TPa — Attshan Ali Abbasi (@AttshanAliAbbas) February 4, 2020

Police admonishing woman for posting info about #Coronarivus on #socialmedia, saying everywhere in China, only authorities can release info, asking her to delete post, otherwise bear legal consequences.

只有官方才能发布 #武汉疫情 消息 #CoronavirusOutbreak #武汉肺炎 pic.twitter.com/MRnM9Lwv2B — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 2, 2020

He was arrested on the street without a mask, and said that he could not afford to buy a mask



Gangsters drive the cost up and intercept care packages and the innocent are arrested to where? Where do they go????#CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusWho #coronaviruschina pic.twitter.com/yRxEYWbzIs — Harry Chen PhD (@IsChinar) February 4, 2020

Fear physical contact amid the #CoronavirusOutbreak? How about having your temperature taken by a drone? At Zhangjiashan community in E China's Jiangxi, you only need to stand on your balcony for a temperature check. pic.twitter.com/zU5lqWljxd — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 3, 2020

2/1 #CoronavirusOutbreak



Lockdown Wuhan is turning to a coronavirus tortured hell. Some infected people died at home before even getting a chance to the hospital. WHO is criminal to lie in front of the world. The bought-off Dr Tedros should apologize and resign immediately! pic.twitter.com/5sR4ynFg5f — 西行小宝 (@htommy998) February 2, 2020

A Wuhan woman shouted for mom’s dead by following gov’s suggestion to stay home. The gov is unwilling to pay for diagnosis. She yelled to people at scene to record her speech and spread it out.#CoronavirusOutbreak



pic.twitter.com/zk1WTYHFVv — ☆:**:. ℭ𝔢𝔷𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔢 🇭🇰 ᶜᶜᴾ 👎🏻 .:**:.☆ (@CriticalCezanne) February 3, 2020

This is something to be alert #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/sPUJwJ82sb — Ramalan Eisa (@RamalanEisa) February 3, 2020

#Fangbin, who shot that viral "8 bodies in 5 minutes" #CoronavirusOutbreak video, says he just did a simple thing of shooting whatever he saw in the hospital. The #CCP accused him of being paid by anti-China forces to do so, but he did get much support from fellow citizens! pic.twitter.com/vCuCmO8L6Q — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 4, 2020

Internal Video From Crematorium in #Wuhan.



All corpses packed in body bags&lined up, waiting for incineration.



Yet the workers are singing Jackie Chan's song at the Spring Festival Gala, “My country doesn’t seem sick at all”#CoronavirusOutbreak



Via: Jennifer Zeng's blog pic.twitter.com/mXfHAftsUB — Arslan Hidayat (@arslan_hidayat) February 4, 2020

China built this hospital in a record time #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/lv4187b69v

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 3, 2020

This video of health workers sleeping after working round the clock to help corona virus victims breaks my heart 💔😢 These people are heroes and I hope this tragedy ends soon🙏🏼#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/jvfXBwzHYo

These images showing marks on the faces of Chinese doctors for wearing masks for long period of time. They're constantly treating

coronovirus patients without eating and sleeping for more than 9-12 hours.#coronaviruse #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronaviruschina pic.twitter.com/JBc9pNWwPc — Guru Ghantaal (@mygurughantaal) February 3, 2020