Турция атакувала Сирия в името на бежанците и мира

This operation is being carried out in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions on fight against terrorism. #OperationPeaceSpring 🇹🇷

#OperationPeaceSpring will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.



We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists.