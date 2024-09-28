Промени размера
Войната в Украйна:

В Израел, Ливан, Сирия, Иран празнуват ликвидирането на лидера на "Хизбула" (ВИДЕА)

28 септември 2024, 12:10 часа • 1072 прочитания
В Израел, Ливан, Сирия, Иран празнуват ликвидирането на лидера на "Хизбула" (ВИДЕА)

Социалните мрежи бяха засипани с видеа на празнуващи по улиците хора след съобщенията за успешния израелски удар срещу щаба на групировката "Хизбула".

Припомняме, че преди минути от израелските отбранителни сили ЦАХАЛ официално потвърдиха, че при въздушния удар е бил убит и лидерът на групировката Хасан Насрала. ЦАХАЛ официално обяви, че Хасан Насрала е ликвидиран

Кадри от Тел Авив:

Празнуват и в Иран:

Кадри от Ливан:

Имам в Сирия благодари на Аллах от джамията за смъртта на "потисника Хасан Насрала".

Елена Страхилова
Елена Страхилова Отговорен редактор
Израел Ливан Сирия Иран Хизбула Хасан Насрала
