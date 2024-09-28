В Израел, Ливан, Сирия, Иран празнуват ликвидирането на лидера на "Хизбула" (ВИДЕА)

Социалните мрежи бяха засипани с видеа на празнуващи по улиците хора след съобщенията за успешния израелски удар срещу щаба на групировката "Хизбула".

Припомняме, че преди минути от израелските отбранителни сили ЦАХАЛ официално потвърдиха, че при въздушния удар е бил убит и лидерът на групировката Хасан Насрала. ЦАХАЛ официално обяви, че Хасан Насрала е ликвидиран

Кадри от Тел Авив:

My city my people 😂🇮🇱 Tel Aviv



“Yalla ya Nasrallah,

We will f*ck you Inshallah,

We will return you to Allah,

With the entire Hezbollah” pic.twitter.com/bMa6VuQwXH — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 27, 2024

Празнуват и в Иран:

Iranian women inside Iran celebrate the killing of Hassan Nasrallah 👏 👏 👏



pic.twitter.com/Y6MFxvesp7 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 27, 2024

Кадри от Ливан:

Lebanese citizens are also celebrating the kotletification of the tyrant Nasrallah.



Well deserved! Party all night 🎉pic.twitter.com/jmyNAnyLWP — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 27, 2024

Имам в Сирия благодари на Аллах от джамията за смъртта на "потисника Хасан Насрала".