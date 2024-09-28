В Израел, Ливан, Сирия, Иран празнуват ликвидирането на лидера на "Хизбула" (ВИДЕА)

Социалните мрежи бяха засипани с видеа на празнуващи по улиците хора след съобщенията за успешния израелски удар срещу щаба на групировката "Хизбула".
Припомняме, че преди минути от израелските отбранителни сили ЦАХАЛ официално потвърдиха, че при въздушния удар е бил убит и лидерът на групировката Хасан Насрала. ЦАХАЛ официално обяви, че Хасан Насрала е ликвидиран
Кадри от Тел Авив:
My city my people 😂🇮🇱 Tel Aviv— Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 27, 2024
“Yalla ya Nasrallah,
We will f*ck you Inshallah,
We will return you to Allah,
With the entire Hezbollah” pic.twitter.com/bMa6VuQwXH
Празнуват и в Иран:
Iranian women inside Iran celebrate the killing of Hassan Nasrallah 👏 👏 👏— Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 27, 2024
pic.twitter.com/Y6MFxvesp7
Кадри от Ливан:
Lebanese citizens are also celebrating the kotletification of the tyrant Nasrallah.— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 27, 2024
Well deserved! Party all night 🎉pic.twitter.com/jmyNAnyLWP
Имам в Сирия благодари на Аллах от джамията за смъртта на "потисника Хасан Насрала".
A mosque in Syria is celebrating the death of Nasrallah.— Luai Ahmed (@JustLuai) September 27, 2024
“Thank Allah for the death of the oppressive Hassan Nasrallah.”
pic.twitter.com/o6F20buBZe
The moment #Israel hits #Nasrallah’s rat hole from 15 different angles!— 𓄂✺Yaar - يار دبستانی🎗️ (@YaarDabestaani) September 27, 2024
Thanks, @Israel, from all of us Iranians🍾🎗️ pic.twitter.com/jLl33DLwaj