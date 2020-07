Речни чудовища, Джереми Уейд, Viasat Nature & Viasat Explore

View this post on Instagram

What’s something like this doing in a river?! Strange things happen beyond the Wallace Line, which runs between Asia and Oceania. This Niugini black bass (actually a snapper) is from River Monsters season 9. And coming soon on my new series Dark Waters I meet another large predatory river fish whose ancestors invaded from the sea. . #bassfishing #snapper #snappers #riverfishing #predatorfishing #papuanewguinea #newguinea #tbt #throwbackthursday #fish #fishing #angling #catchandrelease #jeremywade #rivermonsters #darkwaters