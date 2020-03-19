Водите на Венеция се избистриха, плуват рибки (ВИДЕО)
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @bbcnews (with @report.for.insta) ... Residents of Venice are noticing a vast improvement in the quality of the famous canals that run through the city because of the coronavirus lockdown. A drastic drop in water traffic means sediment in the canals has been able to settle. As a result the waters are running clear for the first time in years and fish can even be seen in the usually murky waters. #venice #italy #coronavirus #bbcnews
Нов пик на коронавирус в Италия, Милано и Венеция са под карантина (ВИДЕО)
Нов пик на коронавирус в Италия. Правителството постави под задължителна карантина 16 милиона души в региона Ломбардия и в 14 провинции...
Редактор:
Ева Петрова
Етикети: Венеция коронавирус
0 КоментараКафене