Водите на Венеция се избистриха, плуват рибки (ВИДЕО)

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @bbcnews (with @report.for.insta) ... Residents of Venice are noticing a vast improvement in the quality of the famous canals that run through the city because of the coronavirus lockdown. A drastic drop in water traffic means sediment in the canals has been able to settle. As a result the waters are running clear for the first time in years and fish can even be seen in the usually murky waters. #venice #italy #coronavirus #bbcnews