Водите на Венеция се избистриха, плуват рибки (ВИДЕО)

Снимка: iStock
След заминаването на туристите и ограниченията, които Италия преживява от десет дни, водите на Венеция отново са бистри.

С изчезналите круизни корабчета и туристите природата превзема Венеция. Водите на каналите в известния град отново станаха прозрачни, а спокойствието се нарушава само от птици и риби, които са се завърнали. Със затварянето на хотели, ресторанти, кафенета и наложените ограничения за карнавала във Венеция заради коронавируса туристите напуснаха града.

"Водата вече е по-бистра, тъй като по каналите има по-малко трафик, което означава, че утайките остават на дъното", заяви говорител на кметството пред CNN и уточни , че лодките разбъркват калта и я извеждат на повърхността на водата. "Същият източник отбеляза и подобрението на качеството на въздуха.

Във Facebook и Twitter жителите споделят снимки и видеоклипове в акаунти "Чиста Венеция". Подобни изображения са публикувани, показващи делфини в пристанището на Каляри, Сардиния, обикновено изгонени от круизни кораби.

Италия е силно засегната от коронавируса. В страната, затворена повече от седмица, броят на смъртните случаи наближава 3000 души. Вчера само за 24 часа бяха регистрирани 475 смъртни случая, което е най-лошата дневна статистика в една държава, дори надвишава китайските данни в разгара на болестта в Ухан, първият епицентър на болестта.

Източник: БГНЕС

Actualno.com

