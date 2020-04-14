X
 
 
Webground
Най-важното за коронавируса четете тук
Заедно можем!
Днес 86 Вчера 149 COVID-19 47

COVID-19: Как американската и испанската полиция се борят с вируса (ВИДЕО)

366 0
COVID-19: Как американската и испанската полиция се борят с вируса (ВИДЕО)
Снимка: Getty Images/Guliver
Как испанската и американска полиция се борят с COVID-19? В социалните мрежи това видео сравнение стана много популярно:

В същото време испанските власти обявиха, че смъртността в страната се забавя, за разлика от САЩ:

От скоро, САЩ се учи да живее под блокада, докато за Испания - ограниченията вече са ежедневие:

 

Actualno.com

Етикети:

Най-важното за коронавируса четете тук
Заедно можем!
Предишна
Новините от днес
Следваща
Помогнете на новините да достигнат до вас!

Радваме се, че си с нас тук и сега!

Посещавайки Actualno.com, ти подкрепяш свободата на словото.

Независимата журналистика има нужда от твоята помощ.

Всяко дарение ще бъде предназначено за неуморния екип на Actualno.com.

Банкова сметка

Име на получател: Уебграунд ЕООД

IBAN: BG53UBBS80021021528420

BIC: UBBSBGSF

Основание: Дарение за Actualno.com

Интервю

Още
Познавач на невидимия свят търси враг на коронавируса с компютърни симулации и суперкомпютри

Actualno.com разговаря с изследователя на невидимия свят &nd...

НАЙ-СПОДЕЛЯНИ

Япония призна алкохола за дезинфектант
Япония призна алкохола за дезинфектант

Министерството здравеопазването, труда и благосъстоянието на Япония призна напитките с високо съдържание на алкохол като средства за дезинфекция...

НАЙ-ЧЕТЕНИ

Прогноза: Пет държави първи ще възстановят икономиките си
Прогноза: Пет държави първи ще възстановят икономиките си

Пандемията добави безпрецедентно висок елемент на непредсказуемост на световната икономика. Държавите се опитват да се борят с коронавируса,...

НАЙ-КОМЕНТИРАНИ

Пета градска болница отново приема пациенти
Пета градска болница отново приема пациенти

От днес Пета градска болница отново работи с пациенти. През днешния ден са постъпили за лечение 10 пациенти в отделение УНГ, Хирургия, Гастроентерология,...

Последно в Актуално