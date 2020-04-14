COVID-19: Как американската и испанската полиция се борят с вируса (ВИДЕО)

This Philadelphia man was removed from a bus by police, allegedly for not wearing a mask. Meanwhile, police in Spain are handing out masks to those who need them. pic.twitter.com/g1l0OcHJIB

Police in Spain are handing out face masks at train stations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. https://t.co/YCEdxeDzxb pic.twitter.com/U7Vh5UkaXr — ABC News (@ABC) April 14, 2020

Italy and Spain's daily death tolls are slowly falling, while death tolls in the UK and US are increasing. Read more here: https://t.co/DZe0MVWk5u pic.twitter.com/cqvmn7Lw6Y — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 14, 2020

Whilst Catalonia was the first to impose total lockdown, Spain now seems hellbent on lifting it. Catalan President @QuimTorraiPla said a return to work could provoke a “rise in infections and a situation of collapse for Catalonia’s health system”. pic.twitter.com/MYuFSySVfi — Aamer Anwar🎗✊🏽 (@AamerAnwar) April 14, 2020

В същото време испанските власти обявиха, че смъртността в страната се забавя, за разлика от САЩ:От скоро, САЩ се учи да живее под блокада, докато за Испания - ограниченията вече са ежедневие: