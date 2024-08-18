Постлаха килим от цветя в Брюксел (ВИДЕО)

Прочутият килим от цветя на Брюксел беше постлан на защитения от ЮНЕСКО Гранд плас в града, предава The Associated Press.

От магически същества и Манекен Пис в костюм на цветя до световноизвестния цветен килим, събитието прави центъра на Брюксел по-цветен и жизнен, допълва The Brussels Times.

Какво е различното тази година?

Стотици хиляди далии и бегонии украсиха Големия площад на Брюксел с килим с цветя с площ от 1680 квадратни метра в стил Арт Нуво, пише и Reuters.

В разрез с традицията, тази година килимът е съставен предимно от далии, допълва The Associated Press.