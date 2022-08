Руски военен кораб дими край бреговете на Севастопол: Какво се случва? (ВИДЕО)

Кадри с руската корвета са публикувани в Twitter от военния анализатор H I Sutton.

***BREAKING***



Videos of another important naval action(s) off Crimea today.



Possibly #Ukraine hit a #Russian ship in north of Crimea (dark smoke).



Then Russian patrol ship near Sevastopol in second images, unclear what is going on



Awaiting further clarity pic.twitter.com/rfzW5hbzZO