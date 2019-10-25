X
 
 
Страх ли ви е от високо? Тогава тази новина не е за вас (ВИДЕО И СНИМКИ)

Снимка: Extell
345 метра над земята... Представихте ли си го? От такава височина ще могат нюйоркчани и гости на мегаполиса да го наблюдават. Строи се най-високата платформа за набюдения над земята.

Тук можете да видите как изглежда проекта за платформата, която носи името The Edge.

Rising over 1,100 feet in the air from the heart of Hudson Yards, Edge is designed to take visitors out of their comfort zone to experience New York like never before. Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere extending out 80 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards. The sky deck includes a thrilling glass floor and nine-foot tall, boldly angled glass walls enabling visitors to lean out over Manhattan. The 101st floor features Peak, a signature restaurant, bar, café and event space offering a one-of-a-kind culinary destination. Edge and the dining experience are scheduled to open in March 2020. Tickets are available at edge nyc.com @edgenyc @hudsonyards #edgenyc #to

Съоръжението се намира на 101-вия етаж на луксозен хотел в Манхатън. Ню Йорк може да се види от птичи поглед, а при ясно време – видимостта е на 120 километра.

Платформата е снабдена със здрави стъклени бариери и стъклен под, които позволяват на посетителите да гледат под краката си.

На същото ниво ще има и заведение, което ще предлага подобна, но не толкова шокираща гледка. Откриването на новата атракция в Ню Йорк е през март 2020 г.

