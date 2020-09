Тръмп призна, че искал Башар Асад мъртъв, но Матис отказал

Analysis: Trump confirms he wanted to assassinate Assad. In 2018, he denied it was even considered. https://t.co/f7N49SYDMd

President Trump confirms they discussed assassinating Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. “I would have rather taken him out. I had him all set. Mattis didn't want to do it." Call Mattis "highly overrated." In 2018, Trump publicly denied they considered taking out Assad.