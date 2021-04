Газа отново обстрелва Израел, отговорът бе незабавен

In response to rockets fired at Israel throughout the night, we just struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza, including: 🎯 underground infrastructure 🎯 rocket launchers Terror targets civilians. We target terror.

In response to the 3 rockets fired at Israel earlier tonight, we struck a Hamas military post in Gaza.



Another 2 rockets were fired from Gaza, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.



We will continue to defend Israeli civilians from terror.