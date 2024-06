Жилищна сграда се срути в Истанбул (СНИМКА)

Сградата е била построена на четири етажа през 80-те години на миналия век, а през 1994 г. са надстроени още три етажа.

🚨 A 7-story building collapsed at 4:45 am in Bahçelievler, Istanbul. The 40+ year-old building was empty, and thankfully, no injuries were reported, says the Governor's office. Nearby buildings were evacuated for safety assessments. In a city bracing for a major earthquake, this… pic.twitter.com/VnYPgkSUK7