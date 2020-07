Потресаващ разказ за малолетните секс робини на ИДИЛ в Сирия (СНИМКИ)

Когато Райнас Елиас е била на 14 години, бойци на Ислямска държава нападат кюрдското малцинство "язиди" в Северен Ирак към което тя принадлежи.

“I’m not sure whether I’ll ever recover from what I’ve experienced, the torture and rape, I suffered a lot, I cannot forget. I’m still afraid.” Rainas, a Yazidi girl, was 14 when she was kidnapped by ISIS from Sinjar&sold 3 times to different men (Saudi and Moroccan) in Syria. pic.twitter.com/ti6pG8Le4T — Yazidi الايزيدية (@Ezidi2) July 1, 2020

Slave market in Syria of Isis for Yazidi women



Don't worry soon this will happen in India after India become izlamic thanks to our liberals and seculars and ofcourse communist pic.twitter.com/M3smmjyEUZ — Sunny Pagare (@19SunSunny) January 13, 2020

#PeakHypocrisy - Theresa May says she is "concerned" about Yazidi women being sold as sex slaves.



This Yazidi woman was sold as a sex slave as the DIRECT result of Obama, Cameron&the UK government ARMING al-Qaeda&ISIS terrorists from 2011 for Regime Change in Syria.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/iEoP99eKdl — Ian56 (@Ian56789) March 28, 2018

From Mayan Khatoon to Nadia Murad the Women have always played an important role in Yezidi community.

Mayan khatoon is the First Woman who was the princess of Yezidis in 1944.

Nadia Murad is Genocide survivor, Nobel price winner and fighting for voiceless people.#Êzidxan pic.twitter.com/Efi7N6SBMW — Yazidi culture (@EzidiCulture) December 14, 2019

Yezidi Nobel laureate Nadia Murad calls on Nato members to stop supporting terrorist groups committing violence against women in Syria. pic.twitter.com/xuiYj3MK79 — Middle East In The Field (@EastFild) June 20, 2020