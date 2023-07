Украинският дрон "Сирко" влезе в серийно производство (ВИДЕО)

През юни тази година бяха произведени няколкостотин броя "Сирко".

Ukrainian developed UAV 'Sirko' entered mass production, a representative of SkyAssist reports. The drone is capable of finding targets at a 65km distance and can transmit video from a 25km range while only costing several thousands of dollars. In June, several hundred were made. pic.twitter.com/kIPrt5M7gL