Guarded by police officers: The mayor's brother in Gabrovo removes a fence, which he does not own (VIDEO and PHOTOS)

Information about a scandalous case where Dimitar Badjarov, brother of the mayor of Gabrovo Tanya Hristova, removes a fence that is not his property, was obtained by Actualno.com. A complaint has already been filed with the prosecutor's office regarding the case, with a copy sent to the Ministry of Interior.

The incident concerns a lucrative property located at 154 Orlovska Street in Gabrovo. This is the so-called tannery factory "Marokindzhiev" – the oldest industrial factory in Bulgaria from the early years of the 20th century. It comprises property with several dozen buildings, and this property does not have a single owner. The largest share of ownership, over 98%, belongs to "Chinkov Property" EAD. However, this share is insufficient for the company and its owners to protect themselves from disputes over the property, including with the family of Gabrovo mayor Tanya Hristova – a saga that has already been discussed: Is the mayor of Gabrovo stealing a lucrative property through her brother? (In Bulgarian)

A video recording from a security camera shows that on August 15, 2023, between 10:26 and 10:39 in the morning, Badjarov removed a fence from the land property. This fence was installed on August 11, 2023, and it represents a restoration of an old fence, not the installation of a new one – this is stated in the complaint to the prosecutor's office, where a sketch of the property and its identifier according to the Cadastre (Cadastral Map and Cadastre Registry) is provided: 14218.508.386. The fence is located on the part of the property facing the intersection between Orlovska Street, Hristo Botev Street, and Osmi Mart Street.

The reason for removing the fence can only be provided by Mr. Badjarov himself from his perspective – according to representatives of "Chinkov Property" EAD, speaking to Actualno.com, the reason is that it is easier and more convenient for Mr. Badjarov's employees to access the property from there. It is explicitly stated in the complaint to the prosecutor's office that Dimitar Badjarov owns a building on the property and has access to it through the property's gate – that's why the actions of Mr. Badjarov, as perceived by the complainants from "Chinkov Property" EAD, are considered arbitrary.

The reason why the police officers, seen in the video footage, did not react to the actions of the Mayor’s brother while he was removing the fence should be provided by the local leadership of the Ministry of Interior (MVR).

Gabrovo story: "Sweet European funds for the mayor's brother - OLAF is looking at a whistleblower tip (PHOTOS)"

"You appropriate the door and the lucrative property is yours: Is that what the mayor of Gabrovo does?"

Сладки европари за брата на кметицата на Габрово: ОЛАФ гледа разобличаващ сигнал (СНИМКИ)

Заради явна грешка: Тунелът под Шипка ще продължи да кротува още дълго време

Възрастно семейство загина при пожар в Габрово

Заради неработещ светофар: Патрулка и кола се удариха в Габрово

Финансов колапс: Дряновски завод е поставен на ръба след спрян договор за модернизация на вагони

Теди Джорджо: Трябва да има образователен ценз за кандидатите за кметове и общински съветници (ВИДЕО)

Балотажът в Габрово: ГЕРБ бие „Възраждане“

Държавата отпусна пари за парно в Габрово

“Отговорите“: С Левон Хампарцумян, Любомир Аламанов и Станислав Андреев (ВИДЕО)

Ето темите в седмичното обзорно предаване на Actualno.com &l...

