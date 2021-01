Един от демократите в Джорджия обяви победа

BREAKING: Democrat Raphael Warnock wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. #APracecall at 2:00 a.m. EST. #GAelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4

Raphael Warnock’s win in the Georgia Senate runoff, as reported by @DecisionDeskHQ, is a historic one.



He’s the first Black senator to be elected in Georgia and only the 11th Black candidate elected to the Senate. https://t.co/wsgrQmqRti