ВИДЕО: Цяла нощ гасиха пожар в небостъргач в ОАЕ

По чудо, няма сериозно пострадали при пожара в Аджман - едно от седемте емирства в ОАЕ.

At night in the #UAE caught fire in a residential skyscraper in the city of #Ajman. The fire in the 36-storey building was extinguished all night.



Casualties were miraculously avoided thanks to the rapid work of rescuers. pic.twitter.com/ejjwPyUqoP