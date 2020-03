Използват ли турски сили сълзотворен газ срещу гръцката полиция заради мигранти? (ВИДЕО)

Turkish police firing smoke bombs to the Greek side. This is not about refugees. It is an orchestrated Turkish plan to provoke Greece and escalade the situation. They are attacking Greek forces. #istandbygreece #IStandWithGreece #GreeceUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/s2jp2LLdT0

Turks are attacking Syrian refugees, in order to force them to move to. the Hellenic-Turkish borders, to invade Greece! @RTErdoganis is a criminal fascist and has to be sentenced to death, for crimes against humanity!pic.twitter.com/dwYHzU4UPX