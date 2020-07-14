Ето какво се е случило на последния рожден ден на принцеса Даяна (ВИДЕО)

View this post on Instagram

Today on her birthday, we think of a woman how began as a leaf in the wind with no real direction. And not knowing who she was or who she wanted to be. And after a long and painfull period that took her to some very dark places . She came out the other side and beacame a confident corrected and controlled women. She fought against landmines and aids. Supported the homeless and showed not just a nation but the world! That we should break down walls insted of building them. On the 31st August not only do we loose a fashion icon. But i feel that we all lost a friend in some way. To Diana. Your boys are strong and amazing men now. They have wives and children who would adore you. You passion and spirt gives me light everyday. We love and miss you Diana x Happy Birthday❣🎉