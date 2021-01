Бурни реакции след ареста на Навални на летището в Москва (ВИДЕО)

NEW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny kisses his wife goodbye before, according to the prison service, he was detained at a Moscow airport as he returned from Germany. https://t.co/dZ8c2SfI4i pic.twitter.com/2CKQjLdiRM

People applaud Navalny’s wife Yulia in the arrivals lounge and the floors overlooking it as she leaves the airport without her husband.



Before getting in her car she said: “Alexey is not afraid. I am not afraid. You shouldn’t be afraid either”



What a dramatic evening in Moscow pic.twitter.com/irDogFFzpj