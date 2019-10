Хиляди в Единбург поискаха независимост на Шотландия (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)

This is just a snapshot of over 200,000 people who want Independence.

My heart is swelling at the sight of my fellow comrades&patriots who walked through the streets of Edinburgh. It's enough to make a grown man cry with joy.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dnoqG4nYFf