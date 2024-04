За малко да се удави: Спасиха котка от наводненията в Дубай (ВИДЕО)

Вкопчена в дръжката на кола, котката успява да оцелее в историческия потоп.

A cat clinging to a car's door handle while submerged in Dubai floodwaters was rescued as a "historic weather event" swamped the United Arab Emirates with its heaviest rain ever recorded.