Около 4000 незаконни емигранти са хванати на границата с Гърция (ВИДЕО)

Около 4000 незаконни емигранти са хванати на границата с Гърция (ВИДЕО)
Снимка: Getty
Заловени са около 4000 незаконни емигранти на границата с Гърция за година, пише "24 часа", като се позовава на отчет на Регионална дирекция "Гранична полиция" - Смолян.

Арестуваните каналджии са 39, съобщава комисар Стоян Мандажиев. Той отчита още, че през 2019 г. граничните полицаи от РДГП-Смолян са задържали 202 имигранти при опит незаконно да преминат българо-гръцката граница на граничните пунктове и извън тях.

Не са допуснати да влязат в страната с нередовни документи 200 лица, а същевременно да излязат от страната - 1054 лица.

През миналата през шестте ГКПП на българо-гръцката граница са преминали около 15 милиона души и 6 милиона МПС. По традиция най-натоварени са ГКПП "Кулата" и ГКПП "Маказа".

На българо-гръцката граница са задържани 16 506 752 къса цигари, 1115 кг нарязан тютюн, 1437 литра алкохол без акцизен бандерол. За периода са установени 189 лица, извършили контрабанда или незаконно разпространение на акцизни стоки.

При проведени самостоятелни и съвместни операции с компетентните органи са установени и задържани 2687 кг зелена и суха маса канабис. В РДГП-Смолян са водени 302 разследвания, в резултат на което са осъдени 198 лица.

За сериозен принос при изпълнението на конкретни професионални задачи и постигнати високи резултати през годината са наградени общо 408 служители.

Българин, завърнал се от Гуанджоу: Градът е пуст като на 1 януари и ти мерят температурата непрекъснато

Д.А. наскоро се връща от Китай и Тайван. Прекарал е няколко ...

