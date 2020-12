Протести в защита на Тръмп в САЩ, стигна се и до сблъсъци (ВИДЕО)

🚨INCREDIBLE moment as President Trump flew over...not once...but TWICE today at the #MarchForTrump ! Thank you Mr. President! We have your back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SIkP0CX7s4

DC: Brawl breaks out between Antifa/BLM and Trump Supporters in front of The Capitol Hilton Hotel



An Antifa militant can be seen smashing a megaphone over the head of a Trump Supporter #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/dBAJ1VX3RX