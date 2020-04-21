Известна актриса предлага пари срещу 10-минутен секс

View this post on Instagram

Day 11 of my family’s lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some make up and found time to post. In these scary times I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space. As well as my son, I have seven other people living with me including my 79 year old mother and her sister- also in her late 70’s- and one of my best friends who is in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems. Keeping everyone as safe as possible (and fed) is a full time job 😉. We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden. Thank God it’s Sat night and we can r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#stayhome #staysafe #nhsheroes