В Естония арестуваха руснак за опит да изнесе дронове за руската армия

Същото се съобщава и в официалния профил в Twitter на полицейските власти на Естония.

Trying to donate commercial drones to the Russian Army will land you in jail. Yesterday an EST/RUS double citizen was taken into custody for this exact plan. Supporting Russian agression in Ukraine in any way is punishable by the Estonian law and we will bring this into force. pic.twitter.com/k3FM31xehL