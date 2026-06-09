Слънцето направи спектакъл за Земята: Северното сияние оживя в небето (ВИДЕО)

Астронавти заснеха рядко полярно сияние, което сякаш танцува по небето. Обикновено моделите на Северното сияние се променят сравнително бавно. Но скорошно мощно слънчево изригване накара светещите ленти да се усукват, да се набръчкват и да се движат хаотично през атмосферата. Зашеметяващите кадри са записани от борда на космически кораб Crew Dragon.

Изглежда, че Слънцето е решило да направи свое собствено светлинно шоу за Земята.

🌌 Astronauts captured a rare aurora that appeared to dance across the sky



Normally, the patterns of the Northern Lights change relatively slowly. But a recent powerful solar eruption caused the glowing ribbons to twist, ripple, and move chaotically through the atmosphere.



The… pic.twitter.com/LVJGhxXTqU