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Слънцето направи спектакъл за Земята: Северното сияние оживя в небето (ВИДЕО)

09 юни 2026, 21:02 часа 604 прочитания 0 коментара
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Слънцето направи спектакъл за Земята: Северното сияние оживя в небето (ВИДЕО)

Астронавти заснеха рядко полярно сияние, което сякаш танцува по небето. Обикновено моделите на Северното сияние се променят сравнително бавно. Но скорошно мощно слънчево изригване накара светещите ленти да се усукват, да се набръчкват и да се движат хаотично през атмосферата. Зашеметяващите кадри са записани от борда на космически кораб Crew Dragon.

Изглежда, че Слънцето е решило да направи свое собствено светлинно шоу за Земята.

 

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