Пожар в най-големия национален парк в Полша (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)
Nat. Park of Biebrza River Valley in Poland is burning. Fire’s already destroyed 3k ha reeds and grassl.&impends bogmoors.— 🐗Amazonia_is_here (@Ecology_now) April 22, 2020
It’s loss of thousands of rare nesting birds of total 280 species, endang. like aquatic warbler, gr. spotted eagle@ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/cCjnQWPmv3
Огънят лумнал в неделя, но продължава да се разраства в различни посоки.
A massive fire in #BiebrzańskiParkNarodowy, north-east #Poland, has already razed nearly 4,000 hectares of Poland's biggest #nature reserve. More: https://t.co/gDoAUa7T4d pic.twitter.com/jpDgGE8ugI— Poland In (@Polandin_com) April 22, 2020
Паркът, който е разположен в северната част на страната, е убежище на много редки видове.
the biggest National Park in Poland is on fire .... https://t.co/YN6RDwek9d— ᴊᴜʟɪᴀ (@thanku_next2) April 22, 2020
Синоптиците предупреждават, че през следващите дни не се очакват валежи в района.
Please RT!— norge (@finskyy1) April 22, 2020
Polish Biebrza National Park is in flames. It's the biggest NP in Poland and one of the largest swamp complex in Europe, home for many endangered species of birds, small mammals, and beautiful flora. If you can, please spare a coin to help fight the fire. pic.twitter.com/LYbGpQ02Ie
Редактор:
Любов Павлова
Етикети: Полша национален парк пожар