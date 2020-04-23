X
 
 
Пожар в най-големия национален парк в Полша (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)

Пожар в най-големия национален парк в Полша (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)
Снимка: Getty Images/Guliver
Пожар в най-големия национален парк в Полша. Стихията се разраства, пожарникари се борят с огъня от неделя, съобщава БНТ.

Пожарът е изпепелил до момента около 4 хиляди хектара.

Огънят лумнал в неделя, но продължава да се разраства в различни посоки.

Паркът, който е разположен в северната част на страната, е убежище на много редки видове.

Синоптиците предупреждават, че през следващите дни не се очакват валежи в района.

 

