Словашкият премиер заговори като Путин на 24 февруари (ВИДЕО)

Още: 2 години война: Целите на Украйна и Русия - кой, кога и как ще победи? Говори ген. Съби Събев (ВИДЕО)

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico with an appalling video statement regarding the anniversary of the full scale war in Ukraine.



He said the West started a demonization of Putin in hope to get him on his knees, but failed. He furthermore stated that the war already started… pic.twitter.com/R9pejS5FVH